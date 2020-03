(NEWS.COM.AU) Frantic shoppers have been seen in a stampede for toilet paper in an early morning rush as coronavirus panic buying continues.

The flurry was filmed at Woolies in Revesby, in Sydney’s south west, where shoppers were seen scrambling to grab packs of toilet paper at 7am on Wednesday.

It comes as Woolworths announced it is implementing a limit on how many toilet paper packs customers can purchase.

