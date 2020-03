(REDDING SEARCHLIGHT) The toilet paper shortage is leading some people to resort to other ways of wiping and it caused a problem for part of the Redding sewer system Wednesday night.

Someone apparently used shredded T-shirts when they didn't have toilet tissue, wastewater management officials said Thursday.

As a result, one of the city's sewer lines backed up at a lift station and workers had to take quick action to avert a dangerous spill.

Read the full story ›