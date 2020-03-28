SECTIONS
Shrimp vendor at Wuhan market possible patient zero

Developed symptoms on December 10 -- unclear how she contracted the virus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2020 at 6:22pm
(ONE AMERICA NEWS) A shrimp vendor at a market in Wuhan, China has been identified as the possible patient zero of COVID-19. Friday reports revealed a 57-year-old woman was the first person on record to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The woman has said she developed symptoms on December 10th while at a seafood market in Wuhan, which was the first location to report a cluster of cases. Thinking she had the flu, the woman picked up treatment at a clinic and went back to work. She may have spread the coronavirus to others from there.

After her infection became much worse a week later, she went to a larger hospital. She was told others had come in with the same “ruthless” bug.

