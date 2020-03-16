'Shut up!': Dr. Phil says 'stop politicizing' coronavirus and listen to scientists

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Dr. Phil McGraw said we need to start listening to scientists instead of politicians when it comes to responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to stop politicizing this and listen to the scientists. I don't care what the politicians say, shut up!" the host of Dr. Phil said Monday on ABC's The View. "Listen to the scientists. And you need to limit the sources you're paying attention to and limit the time that you spend obsessing about this."

The television physician said people should only check the news a couple times a day for updates about the virus, and people should not be overly paranoid if they get the coronavirus because most who fall ill do not require hospitalization.

