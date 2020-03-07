SECTIONS
Sorry, not sorry: Hillary Clinton retracts apology for using private email server

Calls it a 'mistake' because it hurt 2016 election campaign

Published March 7, 2020 at 3:38pm
(THE BLAZE) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no longer sorry that she used a private email server during her tenure at the State Department.

As pressure mounted on Clinton in late 2015 to explain why she broke government protocol and used an unsecured server for official government business, Clinton apologized for using the private email server in hopes she could assuage critics and quell the ensuing scandal.

"As I look back at it now, even though it was allowed, I should have used two accounts. That was a mistake. I'm sorry about that. I take responsibility," she told ABC News in Sept. 2015.

However, Clinton now admits she regrets offering the apology.

