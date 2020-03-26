Spring breaker who went viral for saying 'If I get corona, I get corona' apologizes

The college student notorious for telling a news outlet, "If I get corona, I get corona," has now publicly apologized.

Despite calls from health officials to practice social distancing amidst the epidemic, spring breakers flooded Miami beaches last week.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," Brady Sluder, a student from Ohio, told Reuters on March 17.

After having some time to reflect, the Ohio student decided to apologize for his actions via social media.

On Sunday, Sluder released an apology on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself."

The college student went to explain that he has "felt the repercussions to the fullest."

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break," Sluder wrote.

"Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all."

Toward the end of his post, Sluder promised to learn from his mistake and offered prayers for the well-being of everyone affected.

Backlash to the original video put pressure on not only Sluder, but local government officials in Florida as well.

The large gatherings on Miami beaches despite a national state of emergency raised significant concerns that Florida's government was acting negligently.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Florida's response to the crisis during a news conference on March 19.

"We did an order, no gatherings on beaches, 10 or more. So what you’ve seen now is a lot of the sheriffs‘ departments have instituted protocols," DeSantis said, according to Politico.

"I had the Brevard sheriff, he had his deputies on ATVs. They had a boat going down the coast and they’re telling people you’ve got to disperse. Cocoa Beach, major spring break destination, went down 70 percent since my order."

Regardless how much federal and local governments intervene, in the end it is up to the American people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and act responsibly during this pandemic.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.