'Squad' votes against ban on hiring terrorists for TSA!

"The Squad," four members in the current U.S. Congress, are together by choice.

They all have an affinity for far-left politics and practices. They are all in a demographic that is younger and less white than most in Congress. They often have clashed with their own party's leadership. They all have the support of the Justice Democrats political action committee, a far-left group.

They also all have no plans to ban terrorists from working for the TSA.

That would be the Transportation Security Administration, which is charged with airport security and making sure that there is not another 9/11, when armed hijackers took control of four jets, crashing them into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing thousands.

The report is from the Zephula blog, which explained "The Squad" members were not alone in their decision to oppose an amendment that would keep people convicted of sexual assault, terrorism and other violent crimes from working at the TSA.

The Squad includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

They all were elected in the class of 2018 and have been at the forefront of issues like climate change. After all, AOC said the world has only a few years left.

They also all voted against a recent amendment to the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act to ban terrorists and such from that particular work force.

They were not alone. A total of 174 House Dems refused to support the plan. However, they lost. Enough House Republicans and a few Democrats joined to pass the plan.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the GOP's House leader, had some pointed comments about the Democrats in leadership.

"[The amendment] was pulled back by leadership because the socialist wing of the party did not want to have that amendment go forward on this bill," he said. "When it was offered, overwhelmingly the majority of the House would like to see the TSA not hire terrorists or those who have been convicted of sexual misconduct with minors and others. But the socialist wing of the party, that controls now the Democratic Party, said that that could not be offered."

The Free Beacon said Squad members didn't respond to a request for comment, nor did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.