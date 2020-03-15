State pulls trigger on 'criminalizing' gun components, now gets sued

Connecticut faces a new legal challenge to a state law that could violate the U.S. Constitution.

It bans ammunition magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

The federal lawsuit is from the Second Amendment Foundation along with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.

Representing Connecticut residents Susan Ross and Domenic Basile, they are suing Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas, Commissioner James Rovella of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, and Chief State's Attorney Richard J. Colangelo Jr. in their official capacities.

The case alleges violations of the Second and 14th Amendments.

Since 2013, the state has banned individuals from having magazines containing more than 10 rounds. It classifies violations of the law as Class D felonies.

"This law does nothing more than penalize law-abiding citizens while criminalizing components of handguns they own that were previously legal," said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. "This is a text book example of turning honest citizens into criminals by the mere stroke of a pen by the governor."

SAF explained Ross owns a pistol with an original-capacity magazine that can hold 17 cartridges, and Basile has pistols that hold 15 rounds in their magazines.

"Both are licensed to carry for personal and family protection, yet they justifiably worry that they could be prosecuted for carrying fully-loaded defensive sidearms under the state law," the case explains.

"Original capacity magazines are not dangerous or unusual," Gottlieb said. "They're in common use all over the country. But the Connecticut law makes it illegal to use such magazines, which amounts to a deprivation of rights under federal law. Neither SAF nor our partners at CCDL could stand by and allow that to happen."

Jensen said that in their "rush to 'do something' in the wake of the tragedy at Sandy Hook, politicians in Connecticut enacted a slew of restrictions that severely limit the right of self-defense, while doing nothing to prevent future tragedies from occurring."

"Nothing is more emblematic of this than the state's requirement that lawful gun owners load their legally owned magazines to less than their full capacity as a means of supposedly inhibiting future mass murders," he said. "We are pleased to help get this ridiculous restriction off the books."