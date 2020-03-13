Stock rally accelerates into close as Trump announces extensive coronavirus testing

(CNBC) Stocks rose sharply in volatile trading Friday as Wall Street tried to rebound from the sharp losses suffered in the previous session — the worst since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1,301 points higher, or 6.2%. The S&P 500 was up 6.5% while the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.1%.

The major averages rallied to their session highs after President Donald Trump also said 50,000 new coronavirus tests will be available next week.

