Stocks rocket! Dow rebounds more than 11% in best day since 1933

(CNBC) -- Stocks rebounded aggressively from a three-year low on Tuesday as investors hoped U.S. lawmakers were close to an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the damage caused by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,841 points, or more than 10%, and was on pace for its biggest one-day gain since October 2008. The S&P 500 gained 8.4% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 7.2%. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels since late-2016 on Monday.

Chevron gained more than 18% to lead the Dow higher. American Express, Boeing and American also rallied more than 14%. Energy was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, soaring 12.4%, while industrials and financials each jumped more than 10%.

