Student op-ed: Coronavirus an opportunity to completely alter society

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In today’s “never let a crisis go to waste” category, a senior at Duke University says the coronavirus malady gives us a bit of “clarity” into the “cruelties” of things like white supremacy … and the “sick and decaying” capitalist system.

History major Annie Yang (who, naturally, has a double minor in sociology and global cultural studies) writes in The Chronicle that we now have an opportunity to take “tangible steps towards building […] a kinder, more just world.” For example, the coronavirus has exposed the injustices of gentrification and other housing issues, as local governments have temporarily halted evictions and activists have worked for rent relief.

“But,” Yang asks, “when the virus is contained, will we go back to evicting people who can’t afford rent or harassing houseless people who have nowhere to go? Or will COVID-19 make us realize that we should have never put a price on the human right to housing in the first place?”

