Education
Students learn more from tough teachers, study finds

'End the Easy A,' scholar argues

Published March 2, 2020 at 12:19pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- All students, regardless of their background or school, learn more from tough teachers, according to a new study by Seth Gershenson, associate professor at the School of Public Affairs at American University.

Gershenson’s results that students find more success with educators who maintain rigid grading standards and give realistic marks rather than inflated ones counters the current prevalence of grade inflation and prompted the scholar to point out: “My results confirm that ‘everyone gets a gold star’ is not a victimless mentality.”

He called his findings “a call to action” in an essay in Education Next headlined “End the ‘Easy A.'”

