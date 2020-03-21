Study: 26% of Nigerians believe coronavirus can't infect 'children of God'

(THE CABLE) Twenty six percent of Nigerians believe they can’t be infected with coronavirus because they are “children of God”, a study has claimed.

According to the study carried out by NOIPolls, they also believe they cannot contract the killer virus because of other factors including strong genes, the country’s weather, intake of herbs and the belief that the virus is “unAfrican”.

NOIPolls is a country-specific polling service in the West African region, with support from Gallup (USA) to develop opinion research in Nigeria. It is named after Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (NOI), its creator who happens to be an ex-VP of world bank.

