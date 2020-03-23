Study: People too afraid to take part in medical studies

(STUDY FINDS) -- YORK, England — Studies conducted by research institutions around the world help unlock medical mysteries and shed light on human behaviors. But many also require participants to risk their health as human guinea pigs of sorts, be it testing new medications or following a certain diet or lifestyle change so scientists can better understand effects on the human body. A new study finds, however, that many people are too afraid to take part in studies.

Researchers at the University of York found that the top reason why up to two-thirds of British clinical trials — those which test medication and perform other vital medical research — can’t recruit their target participant numbers is fear. The research review, conducted in collaboration with Hull York Medical School, concluded that anxiety over testing new treatments and possible side effects is what keeps most people from taking part in such trials.

The research team analyzed results from more than 400 studies around the world which examined the reasons why people do or do not participate in health and medical studies. The study showed that privacy and confidentiality concerns increased dramatically over the past ten years.

