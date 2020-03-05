'Super Thursday' blowback: Twitter suspends news editor for accurately quoting Biden

Joe Biden's gaffes have gotten him in trouble, but now simply quoting one of them has caused grief for a reporter.

Jordan Chariton of the progressive news group Status Coup was suspended by Twitter for 12 hours for tweeting a quote from Biden.

BizPacReview reported Chariton wrote" "Beto, Pete, and Amy all falling in line behind Joe Biden. Meanwhile Joe Biden tells voters to get out and vote on Super Thursday. Titanic meet iceberg."

Joe Biden just told a crowd that tomorrow is Super Thursday. [crowd erupts in laughter] pic.twitter.com/Jt1XsNtbMv — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) March 2, 2020

Twitter complained that Chariton referred to Super Tuesday as Super Thursday.

"You may not post content providing false information about voting or registering to vote," the social media platform said.

NEWS: Twitter has “limited” @JordanChariton’s account—for reporting @JoeBiden’s OWN WORDS. Jordan can’t tweet for 12 hours... for the crime of journalism. @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/aKOcqQLov2 — Jenn Dize 👩🏻‍💻 (@JennElizabethJ) March 3, 2020

Chariton tried to make the most of it: "Twitter has suspended me for the crime of quoting 'Uncle' Joe Biden. I can't make this up. 'Uncle' Joe Biden who a week ago said 'I'm Joe Biden, I'm running for the United States Senate.' 'Uncle' Joe Biden who does not know where he is a lot of the time. 'Uncle' Joe Biden who is having trouble getting through full sentences."

The suspension was lifted after about six hours.

Chariton explained: "I've been released from @twitter jail after I was suspended for accurately tweeting @JoeBiden's own words urging supporters to vote on 'Super Thursday.' We're not at the stage of corporate censorship where journalists are punished for accurately quoting politicians…"

BizPacReview reported Chariton said his favored candidate, Bernie Sanders, supports additional regulations on the tech industry.

"Perhaps," the publication said, "he believes that more government regulations equal more freedom?"