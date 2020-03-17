Support grows for sending every adult $1,000

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Support is building for the idea of having the government send every adult a $1,000 check to help contain the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, on Monday became the latest and most prominent of several lawmakers to promote the idea, calling for checks to be sent to “every American adult” as part of a broader measure he unveiled.

“Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions,” Romney said in a statement. “While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options.”

