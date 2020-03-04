Supremes look at do-over on abortion restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in case patients need emergency assistance.

The justices struck down a similar law in Texas just four years ago but agreed to review the Louisiana case, Medical Services v. Russo.

All eyes were on President Trump's appointees, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, for any indications of how the court might rule.

TRENDING: Warren's rough night made even worse as Tulsi Gabbard piles on the insults

Gorsuch didn't comment during the arguments, but the Washington Examiner noted Kavanaugh questioned "whether it was still burdensome for a state to place certification requirements on abortion doctors when it's easier for them to obtain the certifications in one state than in another."

The state has argued the abortionists simply don't have standing to file the lawsuit.

"Could you still say [the law] is unconstitutional?" Kavanaugh asked at one point.

The case is being watched closely because recently more than 200 members of Congress asked the justices to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that created a right to abortion.

The author of the Roe opinion, Justice Harry Blackmun, acknowledged the case would collapse if the humanity of the unborn were to be established. Since then, new technology has confirmed the "personhood" of the unborn as unique individuals from the time of conception. And medical advances have enabled babies to survive outside the womb after only 22 weeks of gestation.

The 5th Circuit reasoned it would be easier for doctors in Louisiana to obtain admitting privileges than it would be in Texas. That was in part why the Supreme Court decided to take the issue up again, the Examiner explained.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said it's time that abortion profiteers be subject to ordinary safety requirements.

"For years, the abortion industry has carved out an exemption for itself from minimal health and safety requirements intended to protect unborn children and their mothers. They insist they should not be required to follow the same laws as other surgical centers because, somehow, that would be 'singling' them out. That is nonsense," she said.

"The law in Louisiana requires that doctors at ambulatory surgical centers have admitting privileges at a local hospital. Why should the abortion industry be exempt? Why should they receive special treatment? Hospital admitting privileges are called 'privileges' for a reason. A doctor must meet certain requirements established by the hospital before he or she is allowed to practice there. Those privileges are usually given to doctors based on credentials and performance.

"If the abortion industry is really worried about women, they should want an admitting privileges requirement, in order to reassure women that they are getting good care. If admitting privileges are not required, the door is open for all substandard doctors to start performing abortions in LA."

Alexandra Seghers, director of education for Louisiana Right to Life, said: "While you abortion advocates say you fight for 'women's rights,' we stand here today with actual Louisiana women, fighting for their lives. While you say that emergencies are rare and hospital admitting privileges aren't necessary, we say, tell that to the woman last year who suffered at the hands of one of our abortionists, bleeding out, without having the emergency supplies on hand to stop it. She had to have an emergency hysterectomy after all of her delays in care.

"You say that abortion should be legal and safe, we ask why you don't join us in condemning Louisiana abortion facilities for not sanitizing their equipment between abortions, for having unqualified staff neglecting patient's vital signs, and for protecting statutory rapists."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said: "Based on what I heard in the oral arguments, I'm optimistic the court will affirm the right of states to provide oversight and regulation of abortion clinics, treating them like every other outpatient surgery center. The court should also take the opportunity to clarify that abortionists cannot truly represent the interests of women when contesting health and safety requirements designed to protect those same people."

Perkins said that for too long, abortionists "have flouted the law and derided health standards for women seeking abortion."

"As a Louisiana legislator, I authored some of the first abortion clinic regulations in the country to stop abortion clinics from operating in filthy, disgusting conditions. These facilities are still performing abortion on women in unsanitary conditions and then falsifying records to cover up their malpractice. They must be stopped," he said.

"Despite the Left's hysterical fear-mongering, the case before the court today has nothing to do with Roe. This case is about whether the state has the right to ensure that abortionists who take women's money also provide for their safety. That said, I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court will correct the gross injustice of the Roe v. Wade decision that has led to the killing of tens of millions of unborn babies."

SBA List President Majorie Dannenfelser said the Supreme Court's "tragic Hellerstedt decision struck down reasonable, sorely needed standards to protect women who undergo abortion, including requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital."

"The abortion industry needs this oversight, having shown no interest or ability to self-regulate. In revisiting this issue, we hope to see the court respect the right of state lawmakers to protect women and girls. Abortionists – not women – are fighting against these protections. They represent their own interest, not the health and safety of women," she said.

"Commonsense, bipartisan laws like this one are needed now more than ever. But tellingly, each and every Democrat presidential candidate advocates for unregulated abortion on demand until birth, paid for by taxpayers. Their radical position is out of step with the views of the majority of Americans."

A 2016 Marist poll found that 70% of Americans want doctors who perform abortions to be required to have hospital admitting privileges, including 71% of women, 77% of millennials, 78% of Latinos and 71% of self-described "pro-choice" Americans.