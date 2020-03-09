SECTIONS
Talk radio rises to coronavirus challenge

Michael Harrison on how stations are serving communities with relevant content

Published March 9, 2020 at 6:41pm
(TALKERS) -- This past weekend seems to have marked a tipping point in America regarding public anxiety over COVID-19, still commonly referred to as the coronavirus. Fears and near-panic have infiltrated the beleaguered heath care systems of our communities, the stock market, and a number of inter-connected industries and public events. Add to that, discourse about the problem in our politically oriented media have included the “weaponization” of issues per the troubling practice of each side tending to seek victory at the expense of truth.

We must rise to the challenge

One of the biggest challenges facing the talk media industry is to demonstrate a thoughtfulness in responsibly walking the line between spreading undo alarm versus under-reporting the seriousness of this still-murky threat.

That being said, hoping not to appear opportunistic or exploitive, most radio industry practitioners agree that this crisis provides radio both the mission and calling to provide a significant degree of comfort and helpful information to the public – thus showcasing its pertinence as a vital medium in the 21st century.

Read the full story ›

