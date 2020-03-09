Tax-paid museum director hopes Republicans will die

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The director of a Texas museum partially funded by taxpayers has resigned following backlash from a Facebook post where she called Republican voters “pieces of shit” and wished them dead.

“I hope every single one of you pieces of shit that votes Republican, dies today,” Melonnie Hicks, executive director of the Pioneer City County Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, wrote on Facebook on Super Tuesday, according to KTXS 12 News.

"It's regrettable and reprehensible, especially from someone who is a community leader," City Manager David Vela said in response to the Facebook post. "Those kind of comments should never be made on social media or anywhere else."

Read the full story ›