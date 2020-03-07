Teacher banned after making 'stupid' comment about vagina, firing staples at pupils

(SKY NEWS) A teacher who fired a staple gun at students, dragged a pupil across the floor and made a "stupid comment" about a vagina while in school has been banned from the profession.

Joshua Brandon Lewis used abusive language towards pupils, including the terms "t**t" and "p***k"; placed at least one student in a headlock; and pulled chairs away from under students, causing them to fall to the ground, a panel found.

The 26-year-old was a newly qualified teacher at Carlton le Willows Academy in Gedling, Nottingham, but resigned in May 2018 after a string of complaints.

Read the full story ›