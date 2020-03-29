Teacher offers to pay someone with coronavirus to cough on Trump

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- A Rhode Island public school teacher with a history of harassing school choice supporters has posted an offer on social media to pay for someone with COVID-19 to cough on President Donald Trump.

Amy Bednarz is a 6th grade teacher at Villa Nova Middle School in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

When Bednarz is not teaching English as a Second Language to middle schoolers, or offering to hire people to kill the president with biological warfare, she can often be found threatening Keri Rodriguez, the president of the National Parents Union.

