Televangelist claims to cure coronavirus through TV sets

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) One prominent televangelist would like people to believe that coronavirus can be cured through their TV sets, so long as those televisions are tuned into his show.

Texas-based Evangelical preacher Kenneth Copeland — his right hand dripping with ointment — urged believers to put their hands on their screens and be cured of the coronavirus, for which there is no known remedy.

Video of the 83-year-old preacher’s program was tweeted Thursday by the group Right Wing Watch. It showed him conducting the alleged healing ritual.

