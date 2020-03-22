Terrorist plots to behead a soldier, but somehow gets $1 million in legal aid

Britain granted more than $1.2 million in legal-aid benefits to a jihadist who plotted to behead a soldier while victims of terror attacks at London Bridge, Westminster and Manchester Arena were denied any aid at all.

Islam expert Robert Spencer at his Jihad Watch site observed British authorities "have made their choice."

"They've abandoned the idea of equality before the law for all citizens and established Muslims as a protected class with rights and privileges beyond those of other citizens," he wrote. "This will no doubt result in the creation of a happy and peaceful multicultural paradise. Won't it?"

Spencer cited a London Express report of the $1,227,000 in legal aid given to Parviz Khan, 49, who was imprisoned for life in 2008. Authorities found Kahn intended to "terrorize British soldiers."

Government lawyer Nigel Rumfitt explained: "The initial idea was to approach [the soldier] in Broad Street [in Birmingham] and lure him into a car, then take him to a lock-up garage and there he would be murdered by having his head cut off 'like a pig.'"

Khan was sentenced to prison in 2008 for the conspiracy and for sending equipment to terrorists in Pakistan.

But the report noted the more than $1.2 million in legal aid from U.K. taxpayers during his case, including about $416,000 that was given to his solicitors.

He previously was receiving, the report noted, some $2,000 a month in benefits from taxpayers "while plotting his atrocity," including about $200 a week for care for his elderly mother.

The plot did not come to fruition, as Khan was arrested before identifying a target.

He's eligible for parole in about a year, when he will have served 14 years of his life sentence.

Three other gang members, Zahoor Iqbal, 41; Mohammed Irfan, 42; and Hamid Elasmar, 55, were released from prison in 2009. Another was deported to Gambia.

The Express said Khan was such a "dangerous" person he even named his child Usamah, a version of Osama.

And he was reported to have been training his 3-year-old daughter to marry another terrorist.

According to the Express, Rakib Ehsan, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said, "Hard-working British taxpayers will be understandably miffed over the eye-watering amounts of public money spent on funding the legal defense of Islamist extremists."