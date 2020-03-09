Terrorist who targeted Pamela Geller loses bid for shorter sentence

Blogger and activist Pamela Geller is reporting on her site that the Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of the terrorist who wanted to kill her.

The convict was identified as David Daoud Wright, and he was convicted for his leadership of two men who plotted to kill Boston police officers in 2015 and Geller.

She had been targeted by the terrorists in ISIS.

The Supreme Court denied Wright's request to take up his case.

"The Supreme Court was unequivocal," explained the report on Geller's site. "And that's striking. Because today you don't know how these things will go. And his defense team pulled out every card. They played the race card and everything else they could play. But in this instance, justice prevailed. Not only did Daoud Wright target me for a brutal, cruel and violent death, but there has been no indication that he has given up these beliefs, and they are only being reinforced while he is in prison, due to a prison system that is rife with jihad recruitment that prison officials are unable or unwilling to do anything about."

She noted that, "There is no indication that once he is released from prison at any time in the future, that he would not resume his quest to kill me."

The justices on the court did not explain their decision, a circumstance that is not unusual.

"The court today entered the following order in the above-entitled case: The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the court said.

Reports explained he had claimed during his trial that he was involved in an "ISIS role-play fantasy."

But he was convicted on five charges, and sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

His convictions later were affirmed by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

The convictions were for the plot that targeted Geller, an anti-Shariah campaigner. It was found by authorities after she held an event in Texas featuring drawings of Muhammad that was attacked by two ISIS-inspired terrorists.

Prosecutors argued Wright was the ringleader of the conspiracy and recruited his uncle, Ussamah Rahim of Boston, and another man, Nicholas Rovinski of Warwick, Rhode Island, to help him carry out attacks.

The plot was never carried out, after Wright's uncle told him on a recorded phone call that he decided to go after "those boys in blue" instead.

The uncle was fatally shot by police in Boston.

Prosecutors described how Wright collected gruesome ISIS videos, and they accused him of trying to "deceive" the court into believing his intentions were benign.

Shortly after the conclusion of Geller's "draw Muhammad" contest in Garland, Texas, in May 2015, two Muslim terrorists who attempted to breach the venue and kill participants were shot to death by police.

In an commentary shortly after contest, Geller warned that the attempted attack confirmed the presence of ISIS in the U.S. – "down your block, perhaps."

"This is not about me," she explained. "This is about whether the U.S. will stand for freedom or submit and cower before violent intimidation. They targeted me for violating Shariah blasphemy laws. They mean to kill everyone who doesn't do their bidding and abide by them voluntarily."