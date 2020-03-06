Time to legally take down Joe Biden

While I have sympathy for Joe Biden in a personal sense – he having suffered several family tragedies – it's not enough to overcome his lackluster, whoreish past as a politician.

He's someone who has never held a real job and who is a total dishonest hack.

First and most, was Biden's attempt to legally lynch now Justice Clarence Thomas as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee 28 years ago. Biden cynically played the reverse race card to attempt to destroy a black conservative. Now that he is running for the presidency, he has cynically apologized to Anita Hill, the charlatan who was put up by the likes of leftist and extortionist radical blacks such as Jesse Jackson to harm a fellow black man simply because he did not fit their white-man's victim mold.

Second are Biden's many instances of verifiable plagiarism, stealing the works of others to make whatever confused point he can, simply because he does not have the intellectual capacity to think on his own. No amount of Cheshire toothy grins can mask the fact that the guy is a dolt.

Third, and foremost, was his opportunistic, phony and slavish adherence to former President Obama, a man who he praised during the 2008 presidential election as "the first sort of mainstream African-American candidate, who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice looking guy."

Translated, this means Biden actually thinks that most blacks are inarticulate and unclean, to put it diplomatically. But when a nominees decides to pick you as his running mate, you change your tune. Now, in 2020, Biden champions himself as the white savior who will deliver blacks out of bondage from the slavery of President Trump.

Put simply, the man is not only a hypocrite, a fool and a clown, but also a clear and present danger. Coupled with his obvious onset of dementia, and perhaps worse, he looks like he could keel over with a massive stroke at any moment. The Ukrainian bribery scandal is just one example of the threat he poses to the nation in this time of multiple domestic and international crises.

If elected, he would be only be a "place holder" who occupies space in the Oval Office.

All of this said, I have a score to settle with "Uncle Joe." It will be settled in part through a lawsuit which I filed in Palm Beach County Florida that is in progress.

The basis for my complaint is that Biden and his campaign staff interfered with Freedom Watch's YouTube channel after I had posted my weekly show on Radio America, "Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman," which you can find by going to freedomwatchusa.org or our YouTube channel at FreedomWatchTV. During this episode I committed to commissioning a citizens grand jury to seek the indictment of Biden and his halfwit son Hunter for having shaken down Ukrainian interests to line their pockets. The Bidens pressured YouTube/Google to take down all of our postings, which number in the hundreds. This harmed my reputation, as subscribers must have believed that I did done something wrong to warrant this censorship and treatment.

But apart from this case, Freedom Watch does plan in the near future to make good on our commitment to bring the Bidens to justice. God only knows that our latest worthless attorney general, Bill Barr, an establishment fraud, will not get the job done. He already has taken dives on the criminal prosecution of former FBI director James Comey, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and, of course, Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton with regard to the criminal racketeering enterprise posing as the Clinton Foundation.

My effort to enforce the rule of law against Joe and Hunter Biden is not for political purposes. I have, as you know, a long history of being non-partisan, regardless of my conservative bent. Among the many examples, I have sued Republican former House Speaker Tom DeLay and former President George W. Bush and his VP, Dick Cheney, for illegal and unconstitutional mass surveillance and accounting fraud at Halliburton, respectively. I am a real Republican in the tradition of Thomas Jefferson and clearly not a slavish sycophant to the modern Republican establishment, which is mostly just the flip side of the dishonest coin of the Democratic establishment of which Joe Biden is a charter member.

I, therefore, call on you to support my efforts, through Freedom Watch and in my private capacity, to bring the Bidens and politicians, government officials and lawyers and judges of similar ilk to justice. It's more than time that respect for the rule of law be reestablished. And what better way to begin than to legally take out Joe Biden before this demented clown is potentially in a position to do even more damage to our beloved nation?

Go to freedomwatchusa.org and support and join our Justice League, as the American people must now don their capes and be the nation's superheroes.