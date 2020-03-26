In a time of plague, Part 2

As the old joke goes, every government building in Washington, D.C., has a carved eagle at its front door – except one. The Internal Revenue Service has a carved vulture.

The Democratic Party is changing its national symbol from the jackass to the vulture, a rapacious large bird that feeds on the dead and dying, the same way Democrats are feasting on the bones and flesh of America.

Government and media have been quick to condemn "plague profiteers" who make windfall wealth by hoarding and selling for exorbitant prices the supplies and medicines needed for coronavirus COVID-19 victims.

The worst of such greedy pirates, however, have been praised by liberal media. These profiteers, seeking to enrich themselves in the coins of both money and power, are Democratic politicians.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," says Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, the third most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Clyburn has never disagreed with his bigoted racist ally Louis Farrakhan, America's most virulent and hate-filled anti-Semite. Clyburn is the magician whose embrace resurrected former Vice President Joe Biden's dead presidential hopes.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed legislation to provide help treating COVID-19 victims. During her delay, hundreds of thousands of Americans became infected, hundreds died and the disease rapidly spread.

Pelosi allowed Americans to sicken and die so that she could use them as hostages to compel Republicans to "restructure things" as the ideological left wishes. She has used the plague threat and fear Americans face as a lever to force her leftist "vision" into law.

Her proposed "stimulus" legislation originally was more than 1,400 pages long – a wish list of leftist spending programs longer than Leo Tolstoy's epic Russian novel, "War and Peace," and 200 pages longer than the average-print-sized Christian Bible.

Pelosi demanded additional funding for Planned Parenthood, which carries out more than half a million abortions each year, up to the moment a baby would have been born – and beyond – and for many other activities that have nothing to do with keeping Americans and our economy alive during today's coronavirus plague shutdown.

Pelosi eagerly proposed tens of millions for things most of us recognize as bastions of leftist inculcation and employment – including forgiveness of $10,000 per student in college loans (which many have used to fund vacations, such as spring breaks), the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities, $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and public broadcasting such as National Public Radio (the chief Seattle affiliate of which has just decided to stop airing President Trump's coronavirus press conferences, apparently because they make Mr. Trump more popular and remove the media's anti-Trump news filter).

Perhaps worst, Speaker Pelosi demanded that under funding for the coronavirus pandemic and its economic harm, federal election laws should be changed to impose what her state of California enacted less than four years ago – procedures popularly known as "ballot harvesting."

Ballot harvesting is responsible for what happened election night 2018, when most Republican incumbent members of Congress initially were declared winners. What followed in each case was a rising tidal wave of absentee "ballots from nowhere" that typically favored Democratic candidates by up to nine to one.

Because of Democratic dominance in statewide and key local office, these mysterious ballots were counted and used to oust Republicans. (It did not help that 45 Republican incumbents in America did not seek what in 95 percent of cases would have been more-or-less automatic reelection.) Pelosi, who made House speaker by "ballot harvesting" in the once-Golden State, now demands that it be forced on voters nationwide.

In "ballot harvesting," those likely to vote Democratic are sent up to five absentee ballots. Days before the election, an unexpected visitor knocks on their door and asks for the ballots, which he or she offers to take to be counted even if still blank.

Pelosi proposed to make every step in this procedure, which invites vote fraud and cheating, easy and legal. If enacted, it would virtually guarantee that Democrats win almost all future elections. They may even invoke viral contagion to demand that all future elections be done only via mail, with ballot security entrusted to union letter carriers.

Or Democrats may let capitalism die because of disease quarantines while Republicans take "partial government ownership" of airlines and other once-capitalist "means of production."

The vultures are preparing to feast on dead elephants and American eagles.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "China's Top Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against the little-known economic threats the People's Republic of China poses. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.