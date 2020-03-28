'Today' host breaks down in tears over Drew Brees donation

NBC "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb was overcome with emotion Friday, preventing her from introducing the next segment, after an interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to provide meals for families suffering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a devastating thing for a lot of people but especially for the state of Louisiana," Brees said.

"We have to come together and help one another, and make sure we get through this together."

Kotb opened the interview recounting the severe needs in New Orleans.

"They need hospital equipment, they need all kinds of stuff, and all of a sudden on my Twitter feed yesterday I looked and it said, $5 million and Drew Brees. And I said, 'He came through again,'" the NBC host said.

Brees noted that New Orleans thrives on the hospitality industry, which has been shut down.

He said he and his wife, Brittany, wanted to make sure that families are fed.

"That's where we needed to start, and obviously there's a lot more work that will need to be done," Brees said. "We'll evaluate that as we go along, but certainly we want to hurt."

After concluding the interview by thanking Brees for the donation, Kotb broke down in tears.

She was comforted by co-host Savannah Guthrie, who offered to read the tease for the next segment.

"Deep breaths. Deep breaths," she told Kotb.

See the segment: