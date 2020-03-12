SECTIONS
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

'Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2020 at 9:44pm
(DEADLINE) -- We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In a separate statement from Warners they say that they became that someone in the production was diagnosed with coronavirus and working with Australian health agencies to make sure that the production is safe.

Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks:

Read the full story ›

