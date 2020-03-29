Top hospital exec: Trump fans should 'give up their ventilators for someone else'

(BUFFALO NEWS) -- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has terminated a top executive for Facebook posts that bashed President Trump's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park's vice president for external affairs, was initially placed on administrative leave from her position but was fired following the conclusion of an investigation into her remarks, spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller confirmed Saturday.

Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute has placed Lisa LaTrovato, its director of development, on leave for her comments in the Facebook exchange with Krolczyk, the institute told the Buffalo News.

