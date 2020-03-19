Trump accuses press of 'siding with China' amid pandemic

(THE HILL) President Trump on Thursday accused media outlets of "siding with China" and decried their coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in a remarkable exchange with a right-wing news organization.

"I think they do. They are siding with China. They are doing things that they shouldn't be doing. They're siding with many others. China's the least of it," Trump said during a White House briefing on the coronavirus in response to a question from One America News (OAN).

"So why they're doing this, you'll have to ask them," he added. "If we had an honest media in this country our country would be an even greater place."

