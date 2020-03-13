Trump declares national emergency

At the White House on Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus, granting access to $50 billion to states, which are to set up emergency operation centers.

The president is giving extraordinary authority to the secretary of Health and Human Services to waive laws and regulation, and asking hospitals to activate emergency procedures.

"We've been working very hard on this; we've made tremendous progress" compared with the rest of the world, Trump said of the federal response to the coronavirus, which has included restricting travel from China and Europe.

Trump said his new rder will make admission to nursing homes easier and end limits on the length of hospital stays and the number of beds available.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

He also announced plans to allow "drive-thru" virus tests.

Declaring an emergency under the Stafford Act allows the president to mobilize the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and send federal aid to states to combat the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated at an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

The order enables states to request that the federal government share in 75% of the expenses for emergency workers, testing, medical supplies and vaccinations.

At the Rose Garden news conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues, described the president's actions as "a pro-active, leaning-forward, aggressive" move in an attempt "to try to stay ahead of the curve."

"What you're seeing now with this order is that we're going to be able to remove the constraints so that people at the state, the local level, the individual physicians, all the way up through the federal government, will have as many constraints as possible removed," said Fauci, the director since 1984 of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said the aim is to suppress "the curve," the exponential increase, of infections.

"We don't want to have the curve, we want to suppress it down to that small mound," he said.

"We still have a long way to go. There will be many more cases. But we'll take care of that. And, ultimately, as the president said, this will end," said Fauci.

"But what's going on today will help it end sooner than it would have."

See the news conference:

Shutdown

Already, some states and local jurisdictions have banned gatherings of certain sizes, causing the cancelation of church services, concerts, conventions and other events. The NBA, the NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have suspended their seasons, and the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled.

On Wednesday night, after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a global pandemic, Trump announced a 30-day halt on air travel to the United States from Europe. The exception is flights from the United Kingdom and those carrying cargo.

On Friday, the National Guard said that by the end of the day, it would deploy 1,000 troops Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island and Washington.

In a statement, the National said its "first priority is to protect our people while saving lives."

"National Guard personnel will provide assistance to the states that include logistical support, disinfection/cleaning, activate/conduct transportation of medical personnel, call center support, and meal delivery," the statement said.

Cuomo: 'Much more anxiety than the facts would justify'

At a news conference Friday in Albany, New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a moment to put the coronavirus outbreak in "perspective."

"You want to relax yourself, look at the facts," he said, pointing to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

"I understand emotion; I also understand facts," the Democratic governor said. "You want to relax yourself, you want to understand what's going on, look at the facts. Look at the facts. They have tracked every coronavirus case."

Johns Hopkins has recorded 137,387 cases worldwide, with 5,088 deaths, 69,779 total recoveries and 62,520 pending cases.

"You look into that 5,000 number," he said, referring to the deaths, "you're going to see senior citizens, you'll see people who had underlying respiratory illnesses that were pre-existing. You're going to see people with compromised immune systems."

Cuomo said it's "the same type of people who would be affected by the flu, but at a higher rate of infection and at a higher rate of mortality."

The governer said there's more panic and anxiety than is justified.

"We're dealing with the virus, and we're dealing with people's perception," he said. "In any emergency and any disaster, you have the issue that you're dealing with ... and then you have the public perception of the issue.

"The fear and the anxiety and the panic can be a more difficult issue than the underlying issue that you're dealing with," he said.

"And you have a lot of anxiety, much more anxiety than the facts would justify."

Cuomo cautioned, however, that "this is not going to be gone next week," it could take "months" before it's resolved.

Fauci: We're 'ahead of the curve'

Friday morning, Fauci said the United States is "ahead of the curve" on containing the coronavirus because of Trump's unprecedented travel restrictions.

"Clearly, early on, we made a travel ban with regard to China -- that was a very smart move right there," he said in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," "because what that did was prevent a major influx from China."

Today, said Fauci, the focus is on Europe, which is now "seeding other countries throughout the world."

"That's the reason why we made the very difficult, but appropriate, decision to have a travel ban on the European countries," said Fauci, who has been the director since 1984 of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

"So we are definitely ahead of the curve on that," he said.

See Fauci's remarks: