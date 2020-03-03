Trump donates $100,000 of his salary to HHS to fight coronavirus

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Anders Hagstrom

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump donated his quarter four salary to the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday to help fight the coronavirus.

The donation amounts to $100,000, and comes as part of Trump's vow to donate his entire salary throughout his presidency, according to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. He has in the past donated parts of his salary to border enforcement, the Surgeon General’s office and Veterans’ Affairs, among others.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

Trump has made a point of using his personal funds throughout his campaign and into his presidency. Trump relied heavily on personal funds in the 2016 Republican Primary. He also famously bought fast food for the Clemson University football team with his own money during a government shutdown.

“If it’s American, I like it. It’s all American stuff. … But it’s good stuff and we have the national champion team, as you know, Clemson Tigers. And they had a fantastic game against Alabama and they’re all here. They’re right outside the room and I think we’re going to let you see them,” Trump said to reporters at the time.

The annual presidential salary is $400,000.

