Trump donates $100,000 of his salary to HHS to fight coronavirus

President has vowed to give away his entire earnings throughout presidency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2020 at 3:09pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave: Supporting America's Working Families on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Anders Hagstrom
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump donated his quarter four salary to the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday to help fight the coronavirus.

The donation amounts to $100,000, and comes as part of Trump's vow to donate his entire salary throughout his presidency, according to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. He has in the past donated parts of his salary to border enforcement, the Surgeon General’s office and Veterans’ Affairs, among others.

Trump has made a point of using his personal funds throughout his campaign and into his presidency. Trump relied heavily on personal funds in the 2016 Republican Primary. He also famously bought fast food for the Clemson University football team with his own money during a government shutdown.

“If it’s American, I like it. It’s all American stuff. … But it’s good stuff and we have the national champion team, as you know, Clemson Tigers. And they had a fantastic game against Alabama and they’re all here. They’re right outside the room and I think we’re going to let you see them,” Trump said to reporters at the time.

The annual presidential salary is $400,000.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

