Trump gets chance to appoint 3rd judge to influential D.C. court

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A judge sitting on the D.C. Circuit Court will retire in September, allowing President Trump the chance to install a third judge on the influential bench.

Judge Thomas Griffith told colleagues at the court that he plans to retire in September, two months before the presidential election and clearing the way for Trump to nominate and the GOP-led Senate to approve another judge to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to the Washington Post.

The D.C. Circuit is influential as a pipeline for judges eventually nominated to the Supreme Court and in the types of cases it decides, which largely deals with challenges to federal policies. Two slots on the federal bench are already held by Trump nominees Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao. Trump has nominated a record 51 judges to fill seats across the system of 13 circuit courts.

