Trump gets Supreme permission to enforce 'Remain in Mexico' policy

(THE HILL) -- The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration may enforce a policy that requires asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico.
The justices will allow the “Remain in Mexico” policy to continue while the administration appeals a lower court ruling which deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect tomorrow.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only justice to publicly dissent from the decision to allow the policy to continue.