Trump gets Supreme permission to enforce 'Remain in Mexico' policy

(THE HILL) -- The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration may enforce a policy that requires asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico.

The justices will allow the “Remain in Mexico” policy to continue while the administration appeals a lower court ruling which deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect tomorrow.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only justice to publicly dissent from the decision to allow the policy to continue.

Read the full story ›