Trump hints at change in approach to Chinese virus

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump tweeted Sunday that his administration will reassess its response to the coronavirus outbreak at the end of the 15-day period that calls on Americans to limit their normal behaviors in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Businesses across the U.S. have been turned on their heads as federal, state and local governments called for drastic measures to block more infections. Stocks on Wall Street plunged to their worst losses in more than three decades.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," the president tweeted in caps lock, before announcing the reassessment.

