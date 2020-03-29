SECTIONS
Trump names gun makers, retailers essential businesses nationwide

Can stay open and operational during coronavirus shutdown

WND News Services
Published March 29, 2020 at 6:33pm
(BREITBART) -- President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security released updated guidelines naming gun manufacturers and retailers as essential on Saturday, which means they are to stay open and operational nationwide during a Chinese coronavirus shutdown.

The DHS guidelines list as essential:

Workers supporting the manufacturing of safety equipment and uniforms for law enforcement, public safety personnel, and first responders.

Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.

