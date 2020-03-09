Trump plans to miss Pelosi's St. Patrick's Day lunch

President Trump is snubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently orchestrated a failed impeach-and-remove political campaign against him, by refusing to attend a St. Patrick's Day event she is holding.

White House spokesman Judd Deere released a statement saying: "Since the speaker has chosen to tear this nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the president will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity, and will instead celebrate the rich history and strong ties between the United States and Ireland at the White House on March 12. The relationship between our two countries has never been stronger, and the president looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Ireland for the annual Shamrock Bowl presentation."

The DailyMail.com reported Sunday it will be the first time since 2003 that the president hasn't been at the annual St. Patrick's Day lunch in the Capitol, which is held by the speaker.

It's called the Friends of Ireland Luncheon.

It follows by only a few weeks Pelosi's public insult to the president in which she tore up her copy of the State of the Union address behind his back on television.

A spokesman for Pelosi's office claimed it was the president who was engaging in "partisan politics."

She repeatedly claimed while she was trying to remove the president from office that she was "praying" for him.

Trump's reaction?

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say I pray for you when they know that's not so."