(WASHINGTON EXAMINER0 -- President Trump tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she accused him of dragging his feet in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a sad thing. Look, she’s a sick puppy, in my opinion,” Trump told Fox & Friends on Monday. “She’s got a lot of problems. That’s a horrible thing to say.”

Pelosi said Sunday that Trump’s denial about the seriousness of the virus “was deadly.”

