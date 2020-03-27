SECTIONS
Trump scorches Rep. Massie over threat to delay coronavirus bill, wants him booted from GOP

'He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2020 at 2:10pm
(FOX NEWS) President Trump blasted a Kentucky Republican who may delay the $2 trillion economic stimulus vote Friday, saying the "third-rate grandstander" should be banished from the GOP.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-minded Republican, is against the massive stimulus bill to help the coronavirus-ravaged economy and has threatened to force a roll-call vote on the package in the House, infuriating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who say traveling to the Capitol en masse to vote for a widely supported bill poses an unnecessary health and safety risk.

"Throw Massie out of Republican Party!" Trump said at the end of a double-tweet tirade against the Kentucky pol.

