Trump scorches Rep. Massie over threat to delay coronavirus bill, wants him booted from GOP

(FOX NEWS) President Trump blasted a Kentucky Republican who may delay the $2 trillion economic stimulus vote Friday, saying the "third-rate grandstander" should be banished from the GOP.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-minded Republican, is against the massive stimulus bill to help the coronavirus-ravaged economy and has threatened to force a roll-call vote on the package in the House, infuriating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who say traveling to the Capitol en masse to vote for a widely supported bill poses an unnecessary health and safety risk.

"Throw Massie out of Republican Party!" Trump said at the end of a double-tweet tirade against the Kentucky pol.

