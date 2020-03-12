SECTIONS
Trump suspends all travel from Europe to U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic

'We made a lifesaving move with early action on China'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2020
(AP) -- WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus” and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

