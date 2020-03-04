Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after he's forced into runoff for former Senate seat

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump has little sympathy for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who now faces a runoff election after failing to secure a majority of votes in Tuesday's Alabama Senate primary.

Trump has a history of criticizing Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation that cast a shadow over much of Trump's presidency before ultimately resulting in a lack of evidence that his campaign coordinated with Moscow in the 2016 election. Now, Trump is implying that Sessions deserves his current electoral struggles for not having the president's back.

"This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted, and included a link to a story about Sessions' runoff against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. He added: "Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!"

