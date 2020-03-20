Trump waives student loan payments for 60 days

(THE HILL) President Trump said Friday that student loan borrowers will be able to suspend loan payments for 60 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said during a White House briefing that interest on federally held loans would be "temporarily waived."

"Today, [Education] Secretary [Betsy] DeVos has instructed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days," Trump said. The president added that the time period could be extended depending on the state of the pandemic.

Read the full story ›