OUTBREAK!
Trump's new chief of staff self-quarantines

Mark Meadows takes action after possibly meeting individual with coronavirus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2020 at 10:19pm
(DAILY CALLER) -- President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff Mark Meadows announced Monday that he will be self-quarantining after possibly meeting the individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with coronavirus.

Mark Meadows was advised this weekend that he might have come in contact with the individual. Meadows took a precautionary test which came back negative. Meadows’ chief of staff Ben Williamson said: “He’ll be self-quarantined till the 14 day period passes Wednesday.”

The news comes as a number of Republican congressmen are self-quarantining after meeting the individual who attended the CPAC while infected with coronavirus.

