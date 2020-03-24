Trump's poll numbers on rise again

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump continues to face intense criticism of how his administration has dealt with the coronavirus — except from a majority of the voters who will decide his fate in November.

Recent polling shows a sharp swing toward Trump on dealing with the mounting public health crisis, even as he has taken on a more confrontational posture toward the media in daily press briefings and Republicans find themselves in a pitched battle with Democrats on Capitol Hill on the fate of the coronavirus stimulus package.

Both the virus and the economic downturn triggered by efforts to slow its spread have emerged as potentially mortal threats to Trump’s reelection, but Republicans are cautiously optimistic about the recent numbers.

