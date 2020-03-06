SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Trump's Super Tuesday results: Broad appeal beyond a united GOP

Combined with rally data, suggests president's coalition growing larger, more energetic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2020 at 8:37pm
Print

(THE HILL) While some in the media spent much of Super Tuesday reveling in Joe Biden’s awakening from political death, they entirely missed the untold story of Super Tuesday: President Donald Trump’s record-breaking vote counts and turnout.

Despite being an uncontested incumbent, President Trump managed to break several turnout and vote-count records in blue states and key swing states.

In Vermont and Minnesota, Trump’s vote totals beat every past incumbent’s total in the last four decades. In Maine, the president’s vote total bested every primary candidate’s total since before President Ronald Reagan. In Massachusetts, the story was similar, with Trump aggregating a higher vote total than past incumbent Republicans since before Reagan.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×