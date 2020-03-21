Tucker Carlson predicts diversity deans could soon be 'gone for good'

(CAMPUS REFORM) Fox's Tucker Carlson took aim at the "higher education establishment" Thursday, predicting that many colleges are soon likely to "go under."

As Campus Reform previously reported, amid federal bailouts of the airline industry and perhaps even many hotels and cruise lines, a survey of college presidents across America before the coronavirus pandemic found that less than two-thirds are "confident" in their schools' financial stability over periods of five and ten years, signaling what could be yet another sought after bailout by American taxpayers.

But as a number of top-tier American colleges have been found to have more money even than some countries, as Campus Reform also has reported, it's unlikely that schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Stanford will run out of cash any time soon.

As for some smaller, private colleges, on the other hand, they could face a much bleaker picture.

