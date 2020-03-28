How U.S. consumers can break dependence on China

The outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S. puts Americans at obvious risk for their health. Beyond that, the fallout may be felt by American consumers when the products they want and need become unavailable due to our dependency (over-dependency) upon Chinese imports.

There are other options. Below is a list of 100% American-made alternatives to popular products made in China – which means ZERO overseas content. Proving we can buy American alternatives to Chinese-made products and not disrupt consumer spending.



The Made in the USA brands listed above can be easily found on a Google search.

Honorable mentions go to companies I patronize like Ener-Gel insoles and Davids toothpaste. These companies are made in USA to the degree that domestic content is available. Ener-Gel uses imported fabric to line their American-made insoles only because that fabric is not available in the USA. Davids toothpaste uses an extremely low 2% content from Japan. That means 98% USA! All other toothpaste you can buy from your grocery the store – even if it is labeled 'Made in USA' – uses ingredients from China. Davids does not. Especially in times like these, it's probably a good idea to not be putting any ingredients from China into our bodies. You can purchase Ener-Gel insoles here and Davids toothpaste here.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

America has the ability to supply the needs of "We the People" if we know where to look.

President George Washington, the father of American independence, warned us against foreign entanglements, saying, There can be no greater error than to expect or calculate upon real favours from Nations.

Warning us against the attraction of cheap products from abroad, President William McKinley said, I do not prize the word cheap. It is not a badge of honor. It is a symbol of despair. Cheap prices make for cheap goods; cheap goods make for cheap men; and cheap men make for a cheap country.

Americans don't want a cheap country dependent on Chinese imports. We want an independent and prosperous country that cherishes our Declaration of Independence. We should not seek a declaration of inter-dependence.

Our U.S. Constitution says we are to "form a more perfect Union," not a more perfect global economy.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written five books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book " UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We," was printed in January 2020.