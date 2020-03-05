SECTIONS
U.S. woman faces jail in UAE for explosive email reply to sexual harassing messages by ex-boyfriend

Accuser filed a police report accusing her of demeaning him in message

Published March 5, 2020 at 2:17pm
(MALAY MAIL) An American expatriate has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates after sending a strongly-worded unflattering email to her ex-boyfriend.

According to The Independent, the US embassy confirmed the incident and was told that Melissa McBurnie had been detained in Abu Dhabi after being accused of slander.

It was also reported that McBurnie messaged her former boyfriend to tell him to stop sending pornographic images of himself and sexually explicit texts to her.

She then lashed out in the message to the Egyptian national warning him to stay away from her.

