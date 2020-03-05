UPS supervisor 'harassed' drivers who prayed before work

Only days after Liberty Counsel wrote to the United Parcel Service explaining its drivers have a right to "voluntarily gather for prayer in the parking lot before they clock in for work," it is calling on the delivery service to rein in a "vindictive manager."

"Employees at UPS and elsewhere are allowed by law to voluntarily read the Bible, pray together, or discuss spiritual matters before their shifts begin for the day, during their lunch breaks or during any other off-the-clock time when they may otherwise read or discuss secular topics," Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said in a statement Thursday.

"Managers are forbidden from harassing their employees for exercising their religious freedom rights. UPS should take action upon these reports of what appear to be a pattern and practice of retaliation by a vindictive manager," he said.

Liberty Counsel cited Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in asking the company to halt a ban on prayer at its Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, facility and reinstate drivers who were fired for praying.

The legal team sent a demand letter to the company explaining it must allow drivers' prayer meetings and reinstate those dismissed on pretextual reasons.

The letter to Senior Vice President Norman M. Brothers Jr. said the ban on prayer was from Steve Keller, a manager at the facility in Myrtle Beach.

Keller first ordered drivers to cease voluntarily meeting on UPS property for prayer prior to their shifts.

The letter said "several senior drivers with many years' experience who participated in the prayer meetings have been fired for what appear to be pretextual reasons."

The meetings began last summer, and most recently 50 or 60 drivers were meeting shortly before their 9:15 a.m. start time to pray.

Keller "observed the meeting" and told two union shop stewards that he was banning prayer "on company property."

The Liberty Counsel letter explained: "As you know, employees of private companies, including UPS, retain religious free exercise rights, and may engage in religious expression while not on the clock, so long as it is voluntary and nondisruptive. Employees may voluntarily read the Bible, pray together, or discuss spiritual matters before their shifts being for the day; during their lunch breaks; or during any other off-the-clock time."

The letter pointed out it's unlawful for an employer "to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin."

The company then issued a statement: "We have investigated the claims made by Liberty Counsel in their letter to UPS. We believe there is a misunderstanding and we have reached out to them to clarify the situation regarding employees at our site. UPS employees are permitted to assemble before they start work as long as they follow truck yard safety and conduct rules. No employees have been disciplined in connection with assembly to pray prior to their shift. We look forward to clarifying this situation with Liberty Counsel and our employees at the site."

But on Thursday, Liberty Counsel explained a manager in Myrtle Beach "is now retaliating against employees who sought to voluntarily pray together before work, in the form of strict application of work 'rules' and harassment, in response to attention over the prayer meetings."

The organization reported Keller held a "Prework Communication Meeting" at which he declared UPS "does not discriminate against people's religious freedom off the clock."

However, Liberty Counsel said Keller continued "to harass the employees for complaining about his mistreatment of them for exercising their right to pray before work."

Liberty Counsel also said it obtained testimony from a former UPS driver that Keller similarly created issues for workers at a center in Monroe, North Carolina.

Former driver Randy Lankford, now a pastor, said he was part of that effort to gather for prayer. Lankford said that was when "the harassment and bullying by Steve Keller started."

He reported to Liberty Counsel: "Steve Keller would tell us (or me, because I was running the devotional every morning) that we could not have prayer time and a devotion or our own meeting before work. So I went to the center manager and he told Keller that we could meet. Then Keller decided to start bullying and harassing drivers and especially where we could meet to have devotion. He moved it four times."

Eventually, while Keller was grilling Lankford during a ride-along inspection, Lankford believed he was having a heart attack from the stress and went to a hospital. It was his last day with UPS, he said.

Staver said the company needs to ensure the rights of employees.

A statement from the company said, "All UPS employees are provided the opportunity to gather and exercise their religious freedom before their work shift. No employee has been punished or disciplined due to prayer or gathering to pray. UPS explained to Liberty Counsel’s staff that they had been provided erroneous information regarding employee discipline and that there was a misunderstanding of the company’s policy, which allows employees to pray before work. Unfortunately, Liberty Counsel is continuing to receive misinformation which is leading to the unfounded and incorrect statements they are currently publicizing. We take our company’s reputation and the good name of our personnel very seriously and reject these baseless allegations."