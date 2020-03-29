Urn deliveries in Wuhan raise questions about China's real coronavirus death toll

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) In fact, no one even knows exactly when it begin. The secretive Chinese government says the fist case of the virus was officially diagnosed on Dec. 1, 2019. Some experts say it could have been weeks earlier.

And now, even the reported number of deaths from China — especially Wuhan, which was ground zero for the virus — are in question.

China has 81,999 confirmed cases, at least according to John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Of those cases, there were 3,299 deaths.

In the Hubei province, home to Wuhan, a city of about 8 million, there were reportedly 3,177 deaths. But massive deliveries of cremation urns to Wuhan have raised new questions about the communist country’s reporting.

“One funeral home received two shipments of 5,000 urns over the course of two days, according to the Chinese media outlet Caixin,” Fox News reported.

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

Read the full story ›